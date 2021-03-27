Mia blames previous MPs for lack of development in Nsanje North

Malawi Congress Party’s Abida Mia who is also Deputy Minister of Lands has expressed concern over lack of some crucial social facilities in Nsanje North constituency such as a health facility, a good road network and boreholes, saying it signifies failure on the part of previous Members of Parliament for the area.

Mia has called upon people in the area to vote for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for the area, Enock Chizuzu in next week’s Tuesday by elections.

She said it is surprising to note that, despite MPs in the country being provided with Constituency Development Fund (CDF), every year to cater for such Development in their areas, Nsanje North constituency still lacks some crucial social infrastructural amenities.

Mia was speaking this week when she held some campaign rallies at Fatima boys and Makhanga primary school ground in the area ahead of next week’s Tuesday by elections.

Speaking at Fatima boys Primary school ground, the deputy minister said she is optimistic that Chizuzu shall be able to bring development in the area as he shall be an MP for the ruling party once elected.

“This area has been really starved with some crucial development projects. For example, there is only one CHAM hospital here which they have to pay for them to access medical assistance and they cannot afford it.

“If you see the roads and bridges, they are really in a bad condition. With regards to water, there are also no enough boreholes in this area.

This is despite us being MPs, we are given 40 million kwachas through CDF every year. We also get 20 million kwacha water fund and an additional 3 million kwacha to cater for bursaries for needy students.

“So with those funds we should be able to do some development in our areas. But from what I am hearing in this constituency, it’s a total disaster. It is as if they do not have an MP.

“So they definitely need an MP who is able to lobby for some crucial development in their area. If the MP is not delivering, then she needs to be replaced,” said Abida Mia.

On his part, Elias Karim who is also MCP’s Deputy Director of research said the party has intensified campaign in order to win all the by elections in Nsanje North, Nsanje Central and Chikwawa East constituencies to realize the dream of late Sidick Mia of turning the Shire Valley a stronghold of MCP.

In Nsanje North, MCP parliamentary candidate Enock Chizuzu is facing stiff competition from former Deputy speaker of parliament, Easter Mcheka Chilenje who is fighting to regain her seat after her 2019 victory was nullified by the courts. Mcheka has so far served two parliamentary terms in the constituency.