Kaliati says UTM candidate knows he cannot win in Nsanje North by-election

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati says a UTM parliamentary candidate in Nsanje North has withdrawn from the race because he knows he cannot win in the by-election.

Speaking after a rally at Mpatsa community day secondary School in Nsanje, Kaliati said their party gives full support to those candidates who show interest and know that they will win.

Kaliati said this following allegations made by the candidate, Kennedy Jailosi, who claimed that he stepped out of the race because he was not being supported by the party.

According to Kaliati, Jailosi knew that he could not win hence pulling out of the race.

“After the Court ruling Jailosi did not go back to the constituency, he never met the governors nor the supporters, this shows that he knew that he cannot make it. After the 2019 elections he started working and I believe that he did not want to lose the elections as well as his job,” she said.

In an earlier interview, Jailosi said he withdrew from the contest because of financial hiccups as he was not getting support from the party.

“I withdrew from the race because I did not have money and the party was not supporting me, so I thought it wise to pull out and now am working,” said Jailosi.

Jailosi announced that he will not contest again during vetting process conducted by Malawi Electoral Commission.

He was to compete with Enock Chizuzu of Malawi Congress party MCP, Esther Mcheka Chilenje of Democratic Progressive Party and Patrick Bande an independent candidate in Nsanje North constituency.