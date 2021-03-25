Soldier dies after getting AstraZeneca jab in Ukraine

A soldier in Ukraine has died after receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The Army in Ukraine on Tuesday night announced the death of the servicewoman who had received CoviShield vaccine, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the statement, the woman suddenly lost consciousness on Tuesday although she had had no complaints earlier.

The army, however, warned against drawing ‘premature conclusions’

Reuters reported that it is the first death reported since Ukraine started vaccination in February after receiving first 500,000 does of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca vaccine is also being administered in Malawi following a donation of 360,000 doses.

There have been concerns that the AstraZeneca vaccine is associated with blood clots and some European countries including Germany, Italy and France suspended the vaccine.

However, the European Medicines Agency said last week that the vaccine is safe and its benefits outweigh the risks.