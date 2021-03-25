Couple charged with manslaughter for neglecting sick daughter

A husband and wife in Balaka have been charged with manslaughter for refusing to provide food and other basic necessities to their two-year-old biological daughter who later died.

Confirming the development was Balaka police public relations officer Felix Misomali who identified the couple as Alick Joseph and his wife Eliza Wilson who were residing at Phalula in the district.

According to Misomali, the child had been sick since December last year and the two neither took her to the hospital nor gave her any medication believing that she was bewitched by someone from their community.

The publicist further said that after receiving a tipoff from one member of the community, police visited Phalula and arrested the duo on February 23, 2021.

Misomali also said police took the victim to Phalula Health Centre where she died five days later while receiving treatment.

Balaka police report has further indicated that the accused have been committed to the High Court where they are supposed to answer charges of manslaughter which is contrary to Section 208 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, police have since issued a warning to parents against neglecting the children under their custody saying they will face the law.