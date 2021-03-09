TUM settles for K10,000 allowance

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has reportedly accepted K10,000 in Covid-19 allowances for each teacher.

The union led a two week nationwide teachers’ strike, demanding K35,000 monthly risk allowance for each teacher. This would have seen government spending K21.5 billion for six months on allowances for about 101,000 teachers.

On Monday, TUM held a meeting with the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus and the Parliamentary Committee on Education.

The union agreed to the taskforce’s proposal for the government to turn personal protective equipment meant for teachers into cash and give the money to the teachers.

Malawi24 understands that under this arrangement, each teacher will receive K10,000 in allowances covering three months.

Teachers have since resumed work today as TUM has suspended the strike. TUM president Willie Malimba said in a statement that the union will completely call off the strike once government starts implementing the agreed resolution.