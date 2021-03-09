Mob beat up man for abusing employee

People in Blantyre beat up a businessperson of Indian origin after he locked up his employee in a room, leaving him without food or water.

According to an eyewitness, this happened on today at Chayamba house in the city of Blantyre.

“The man used to do some piece works and usually he works as a cleaner. He was told to clean the carpet despite the room being empty. His boss locked him inside where he spent the whole day without food,” he said.

Vendors who trade near the place noticed that there was a man in the building and they alerted the Police.

The Indian national arrived at the place before the Police. The angry people started beating him before he was rescued by the law enforcers.

Police said they are still investigating the matter.