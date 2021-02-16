Man arrested for pouring hot water on wife

A 35-year-old man identified as Gerard Banda has been arrested for scalding his wife with boiling water.

The incident occurred on February 14, 2021 at around 19:00 hours at Madisi Trading Centre.

Mponela police deputy publicist Macpatson Msadala said the wife (complainant) was at home alone and later the husband came back from his business.

“He found her there at home preparing supper. He then asked her the reason why she did not light the candle. The wife replied that there was no money to buy a candle,” said Msadala.

However, the suspect upon noticing that the children were not there in the house, asked his wife the whereabouts of children to which the wife replied that they were not yet back from where they went to play with peers.

“The suspect got furious and accused her of being unfaithful, saying she had purposefully sent the children away so that she could be free with other men in the house.

“He then took the cooking pot containing hot water and poured the same on the whole body of the wife and consequently she sustained burns,” said Msadala.

The matter was reported at Madisi Police Unit and the victim was referred to Madisi Mission Hospital for treatment.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm which contravenes section 235 of the penal code.

Gerard Banda, who is a motorcycle operator at Mtiti Trading Centre hails from Saulosi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa District.