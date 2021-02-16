New faces in Flames camp as Mwase names local squad for Afcon qualifiers

Flames Coach Meck Mwase has named a 29-man squad of local based players to go into camp on Tuesday in preparation for next month’s 2022 AFCON qualifying matches against South Sudan and Uganda.

Mwase has included ten new faces to his squad, with Silver Strikers duo of Stain Davie and Maxwell Gasten and Red Lions’s hit-man and current TNM Super League top scorer Royal Bokosi all being handed their first call ups to the senior team.

Ekwendeni Hammers’ Elick Kaonga and Patrick Banda, Ntopwa FC’ Mphatso Magaleta and Civil Sporting Club’s forward Raphael Phiri have also been called to the camp ahead of the two matches.

The players will report for camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Tuesday evening and will undergo fitness and medical tests on Wednesday while training will start on Thursday.

The team is expected to remain in camp until March 18, when Mwase will name the final squad for the two matches, which will include the foreign based players.

The Flames will play South Sudan away on March 24 away from home before hosting Uganda’ Cranes on Monday March 29 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

The two matches are crucial for Mwase’s men as anything rather than a win will end their dream of making it to Cameroon next year.

The Flames are third in the group with four points, four behind leaders Burkina Faso and three behind second placed Uganda. South Sudan are bottom placed with just three points.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Bright Munthali (Silver Strikers), William Thole (Mighty Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Thom (Silver Strikers), Jailosi Kapalamula (MAFCO).

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (Mighty Wanderers), Precious Sambani (Nyasa Big Bullets), Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Paul Ndhlovu (MAFCO), Elick Kawonga, (Ekwendeni Hammers), Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers)

Midfielders

Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Rafick Namwera (Mighty Wanderers), Felix Zulu (Mighty Wanderers), Vitumbiko­ Kumwenda (Mighty Wanderers), Duncan Nyoni (Silver Strikers), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Chimango Kayira (Nyasa Big Bullets), Patrick Banda (Ekwendeni Hammers), Mphatso Magaleta (Ntopwa)

Strikers

Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets), Stain Davie (Silver Strikers) Maxwell Gasten (Silver Strikers), Royal Bokosi (Red Lions), Vincent Nyangulu (Mighty Wanderers), Raphael Phiri (CIVO).