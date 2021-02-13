Man arrested for stealing culvert sheets in Rumphi

A man aged 41 is in the hands of police for being found with stolen culvert sheets in Rumphi district.

According to Police in the district, the man is identified as Victor Chirwa and was arrested on February 11, 2021 at Phwezi Training Center in the district.

Police detectives received information that Chirwa was offering for sale two culvert sheets at Phwezi Trading Center.

Immediately, a follow up was made which led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the said sheets.

He has since been charged with being found in possession of property suspected of being stolen which contravenes section 329 of the penal code.

Chirwa will appear in court soon after police inquiries are through.

Rumphi police has since warned against the malpractice, saying, anyone found destroying culvert sheets will face the law.

Victor Chirwa comes from Manganani village under Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga district.