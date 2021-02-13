Third escapee re-arrested in Nsanje

By; Topson Banda.

Police in Nsanje have re-arrested 20-year-old Kavuna Black, the third escapee to be re-arrested from the group of 10 suspects who escaped from Nsanje Police Station in January this year.

It is reported that Black was arrested for Robbery with violence and Malicious damage. While waiting to be taken to court, Black was on the night of 8 January,2021, among the ten suspects who escaped from the custody.

This prompted Police to launched a manhunt for the escapees and Black was re-arrested by CID personnel following a tip from community policing forum. Black is now the third escapee to be arrested since the incident.

Meanwhile, further investigations are underway to trace the remaining seven escapees.

Black will appear before court to answer a charge of escaping from lawful custody in addition to his prior charges of Robbery with Violence and Malicious Damage.

Kavuna Black hails from Ntasa village in the area of Traditional Authority Makoko in Nsanje district.