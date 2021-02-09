Kalibu Academy exempted from school closure

The Ministry of Health has given Kalibu Academy the go-ahead to continue classes for its students.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said in a letter to the school on February 7 that Kalibu students who are sitting for the International examination of the University of Cambridge should continue studying.

“I write to inform you that exemption has been granted to the school only for classes which are preparing for the International examination of the University of Cambridge including the checkpoint,” said Chiponda.

Government closed schools in January for three weeks but said students in boarding schools should stay on their campuses in order to be tested for Coronavirus. The arrangement gave many boarding schools an opportunity to continue classes.

Last week at the expiry of the three weeks, government extended the closure to two more weeks and ordered that students in boarding schools should leave campuses.

In a related development, parents at Kalibu Academy have obtained an injunction restraining authorities from forcing 150 boarding students at the school to go home.