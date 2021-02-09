DPP concerned over abuse of Covid-19 funds

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it is disturbed by reports that the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is failing to submit an expenditure report detailing how it has spent the 6.2 billion Kwacha allocated towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party said this in a statement on Monday.

On January 17, 2021, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera told the nation that his administration had released K6.2 billion Kwacha in August 2020, for use by DoDMA to scale up its efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mpinganjira expressed concern over the government’s failure to account for the public funds.

“We are reliably informed that on January 28, the Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 summoned officials from DoDMA to submit an expenditure report on how it has used the 6.2 billion Kwacha funding.

“It is reported that the officials only submitted an expenditure report of K595 million Kwacha instead of 6.2 billion Kwacha as demanded by the taskforce,” he explained

He went on to say that out of the amount, it was also revealed that 15 million was unaccounted for and that the conduct of DODMA could just be a microcosm of a much larger rot happening in government.

Meanwhile, government ministries agencies which benefitted from the funds have today started presenting expenditure reports to the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus.