Football stakeholders’ safety my priority – Nyamilandu

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu says it his duty to ensure that football stakeholders are safe and not exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a special message to the football fraternity on Thursday, Nyamilandu said Malawi is presently faced with serious uncertain times that challenge football stakeholders to unreservedly support the public health COVID-19 preventive measures as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization.

“We must therefore, religiously place our focus on adhering to the laid down guidelines that include social distancing and wearing of masks as the greatest pathway to our wellbeing.

“The pandemic is also seriously threatening our economic livelihood hence survival of the clubs and the competitions that we rely on are facing a major risk.

“As President of the Malawi FA, it is my duty to ensure that in times such as these, all football stakeholders such as players, clubs and administrators are safe and not exposed to the plague.

“The three week suspension of Super League games by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) should therefore not dampen our spirits. It should galvanise us to take extra care to protect our precious lives from the scourge which is roaming and killing innocent souls.

“But be assured that sooner than later, we will return to the pitch and enjoy playing or watching this beautiful game from the terraces. It is our intention that you must continue to be part of the game when the situation has eased down,” said Nyamilandu.

The FIFA Council Member also wished Sulom President Tiya Somba Banda, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, quick recovery.

“Allow me wish my brother Tiya , all members of the football fraternity and everyone else a quick recovery from the pandemic.

“Together we shall overcome and conquer COVID-19. Stay safe and stay blessed,” he added.

Source: FAM