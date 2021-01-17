Chitipa taste first league win

Chitipa United on Sunday tasted their first Super League win of the season after beating Moyale Barracks 3-2 at Karonga Stadium.

Mathews Sibale gave Chitipa the lead 10 minutes before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Moyale came in with a different play and in 61st minute Chrispin fukizi levelled the scores.

In the 78th minute, Muhammad Biyasoni came in with another beauty to make it 2 – 1 to Chitipa before Chipala junior added the third goal.

In the dying minutes, Moyale scored their second goal through Hassan Upindi.

The game ended 3-2 in favour of Chitipa United.

In a post-match interview, assistant coach for Chitipa United Nathaniel Mkamanga said they used a different game plan following the loss to Hammers on Friday.

“We told them to play supporting football that’s why today you see a different team, having three points is another turning point and we will make sure to fight out from relegation zone,” said Mkamanga.

Assistant coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa said his side made a lot of mistakes that cost them the game.

“We didn’t play well and we made a lot of mistakes so we accept the defeat, we want to change our attitude and to see the way forward we need to sit down and check where we are failing,” said Mwansa.

Chitipa remain bottom of the table with 4 points from 9 games while Moyale Barracks are on position 13 from 9 games with 6 points.