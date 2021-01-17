Mighty Wanderers’ winless run continues

The ‘how to win a football game’ formula continues to be out of reach for Mighty Wanderers after they were held to a goalless draw by fellow strugglers Mighty Tigers in the 2020/21 TNM Super League on Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Blantyre based giants have gotten off to arguably their worst start to a league campaign in history as they have won only one of their seven league games this season.

Head coach Bob Mpinganjira made the big call to drop goalkeeper William Thole, Felix Zulu and Babatunde Adepochu by handing Richard Chipuwa and Francis Mkonda their first starts to the season whilst Mike Tete partnered Vincent Nyangulu upfront.

It was a game of few chances as both teams struggled to find their feet in the opening minutes of the match.

The only realistic chance for Wanderers came in the first half in the 68th minute when Lughano Kayira released a long range shot from a freekick only to be denied by Cristopher Mikuwa in goals for the ‘Kau Kau’ boys.

At the other end, Edwin Carlos had his first attempt at goal but Chipuwa was equal to the task with a simple save.

In the second half, Mike Tete almost exited the stage with a goal but his connection inside the penalty box went over the cross bar and that was all from him he paved the way for Peter Wadabwa.

The match kept on lacking ingredients as the teams opted to play in the middle of the pack.

Wanderers then brought in Felix Zulu, Rafique Namwera and Innocent Botomani for Nyangulu, Mkonda and Vitumbiko Kumwenda to try to push for a goal but Boston Kabango at the back was too solid to frustrate the ‘Blue Army’.

It was the turn of Kayira to try his long range effort from a set piece but Mikuwa was at his level best as he saved the situation for Tigers for a corner.

The Nomads should have found the back of the net but Wadabwa’s shot was well blocked by the visitors who were showing no signs of relenting to at least open up at the back.

Tigers had a chance towards the end of the match through a freekick closer to the penalty box but Carlos saw his effort hitting the wall before losing the ball from the rebound for a goal kick.

As referee Evidence Kananji added three minutes to the clock, Wanderers threw every player in front but Mikuwa was very outstanding as he made some clean saves to deny the Lali Lubani boys from registering their first win at home.

Over this period of more than 630 minutes, where they have managed four points from a possible 21, Wanderers have lost to MAFCO FC and Karonga United and have drawn with Kamuzu Barracks, Silver Strikers and Mzuzu Warriors.

The Blantyre based side are yet to register a win at home in the ongoing season.

The result leaves them in 12th position with seven points from seven games whilst Tigers are 14th with five point from eight games.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Red Lions FC missed an opportunity to regain their top position after they were held to a goalless draw by Blue Eagles.

The latest draw means Red Lions have only managed to collect two out of the possible six points from their two away assignments from home.

The result means the Zomba based Soldiers in 3rd position with nineteen points from ten games, with Blue Eagles now in 10th position with ten points from 10 games.

At Kasungu Stadium, strikes from Dave Banda, Zeliat Nkhoma and Marshal Maluwa inspired Kamuzu Barracks to a comfortable 3-1 victory over TN Stars to move up to 11th in the standings with nine points from eight games.

The defeat sees TN Stars occupying 6th position with fifteen points from ten games.

Silver Strikers still lead the standings with nineteen points from nine games.