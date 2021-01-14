Gaba returns on the scoresheet

Flames forward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango on Wednesday registered his name on the scoresheet after he scored for Orlando Pirates in the DSTV Premier Soccer League.

The former Big Bullets, Bloenfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits forward netted the second goal for his side in a league encounter against TTM. It was also his second for the season.

The Malawian man made a slow start in the game as he struggled to complete moves. Came the second half, he found the back of the net to extend the Soweto giants lead to two goals. Then he introduced a move which led to the third goal.

Mhango then added icing on the cake with the fourth goal towards the end of the game, but alas! It was ruled out for offside. Three nil it ended in favour of Pirates.

It was a sad story for Gaba’s countryman Limbikani Mzava as his side Amazulu went down one nil to Kaiser Chiefs in an early kickoff. The on and off Flames skipper was trusted with the arm band but his performance was not good enough to inspire a win.

Gaba’s Pirates lie in 4th position of the table with 17 points from 10 games, while Mzava’s Amazulu are in 9th position with 10 points from 10 games as well.

Other Malawian players who are playing their trade in South Africa’s top league are Gerald Phiri Junior and Richard Mbulu of Baroka FC and Chawanangwa Kaonga of TS Galaxy.

