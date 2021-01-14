Mother, 2 children drown in Thyolo

By Topson Banda.

A 43-year-old woman and her two children aged 15 and 18 drowned on Tuesday while attempting to cross a swollen river in Thyolo District.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at Thawira river. At the time the area received heavy rains which caused many rivers to swell.

According to Thyolo police publicist Amos Tione, it is reported that, on this day that the mother Margaret Sowani and her children namely Linily Tewesa aged 15 and Charles Tewesa aged 18 tried to cross the flooded river and were immediately washed away.

The mother was found the same day and the son was found the following day while the body of the daughter is still missing.

All the deceased were from Sandama village in Traditional Authority Mbawera in Thyolo District.

Police in the district have since expressed concern over the death of the three family members.

The police in the district have advised the general public not to cross swollen rivers to avoid such deaths.