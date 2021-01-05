Chilima told to turn state residences as Covid-19 isolation centres as promised

Malawians have demanded Vice President Saulos Chilima to turn state residences into isolation centres following a spike in active Coronavirus cases.

As of January 4, Malawi had 33 admitted cases: 14 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 14 at Kamuzu Central Hospital, two at Mzuzu Central Hospital, two at Balaka District Hospital and one at Zomba Central Hospital.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo said this afternoon that today the number of those admitted has jumped from 33 to 55.

Kamuzu Central Hospital has only 20 hospital beds at its treatment centre and the centre is overwhelmed such that some patients have been sent to Bwaila Hospital and there are also plans to establish a treatment centre at Biwi Health Centre.

Days after Malawi had recorded its first Coronavirus cases, Chilima on April 8 last year demanded the Peter Mutharika administration to turn idle state lodges such as Zomba, Mudi, Area 12, Mzuzu and Mtunthama into isolation facilities for people arriving from high risk countries.

At the time, Chilima was an estranged Vice President. Today, he is an active Vice President in the Lazarus Chakwera administration and Malawians have reminded him of his own proposal.

“It’s the time to implement what the vice president proposed,” said one Malawian on social media.

“Why don’t you use state houses like you suggested when DPP was in power? Munali ndi ma ideas tu nthawi imene ija,” said one Facebook user.