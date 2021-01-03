Devotion: Prayer purpose

1 Kings 18:37-38 ” Answer me, O Lord, answer me, so these people will know that you, O Lord, are the true God and that you are winning back their allegiance.” Then fire from the Lord fell from the sky. It consumed the offering, the wood, the stones, and the dirt, and licked up the water in the trench.”

Every prayer just as every communication should have a purpose. God is very interested in the purpose of every prayer and hence it is important to ensure that the purpose for your prayer is in line with the Word. Every purpose should aim at giving glory to God and advancing the Kingdom.

In the scripture above, the purpose of the prayer of Elijah was that God should be known as a true God. This is in line with the Word and hence the Father sent the fire. In the following chapter Elijah prayed another prayer and no answer came because the purpose was not in line with the Word and the will of the Father. He prayed to die and his death would neither give God any glory nor advance the Kingdom. God never answered. 1 Kin 19:4 “while he went a day’s journey into the desert. He went and sat down under a shrub and asked the Lord to take his life: “I’ve had enough! Now, O Lord, take my life. After all, I’m no better than my ancestors.”

James admonished saints that every purpose of prayer should not be selfish otherwise nothing will come out of the prayer. Don’t aim at asking God to give you something that has nothing to do with advancement of the Kingdom. Let your request have a purpose that is Kingdom driven. Not for showing off to friends or neighbors or some selfish ambitions. James 4:3. “You ask, and don`t receive, because you ask amiss, so that you may spend it for your pleasures.”

Why do you want what you want? Check the reasons. If it’s in line with God and is Kingdom driven, have the confidence that you have it, otherwise if it is for selfish reasons forget it.1 John 5:14. “And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he hears us.”

Prayer

Father, I thank you because of your Word. Every day I will pray according to your Word and for the purpose that is in line with the Kingdom. I will never be driven by selfish ambitions in my prayers. I will obey your Spirit who leads me to successful prayer life. In Jesus Name. Amen

