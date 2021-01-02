96-year-old woman dies after house collapses in Dowa

A 96-year-old woman has died today after the house she was living in collapsed following heavy rains Dowa has been receiving of late.

The woman, Aneli Sikalenje, was from Ndola Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in the District.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumba said the incident happened on Saturday morning, January 2, 2020 in Ndola Village.

M’bumpha said that the Sikalenje was staying alone in her small house while her grandson’s house was a stone throw away.

He added after taking super in the evening of Friday, January 1 2020, the deceased and his grandson went to sleep in their respective houses, but during the night there were heavy rains until the morning of Saturday, January 2 2020.

“The grandson woke up around 6am and he was surprised to see that the house of his grandmother had fallen. The grandson inspected the rubble and saw that her grandmother was dead.” Said M’bumpha.

The incident was reported to police and police officers visited the scene accompanied by a medical officer who confirmed death as due to head injuries.