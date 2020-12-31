Catholic Bishop involved in accident: Police say he was speeding

Bishop Montfort Stima of Mangochi Diocese on Wednesday escaped with minor injuries after the motor vehicle he was driving overturned along the Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway.

Stima aged 68 was driving a Toyota Hilux double cabin registration number MH268 from the direction of Liwonde heading to Mangochi.

According to Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi, Stima was speeding and when he arrived at Mphwanya village along Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway he lost control of the motor vehicle. The car then swerved to the nearside of the road where it overturned once.

Following the impact, Bishop Stima sustained minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient at Koche Health Centre. The motor vehicle got extensively damaged.

Bishop Stima hails from Ndoma Village traditional authority Dambe in Neno.

Meanwhile Police in the district are appealing to drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents.