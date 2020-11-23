South, Central leagues identify national volleyball tourney representatives

Southern and Central Region volleyball leagues have identified representatives for the national volleyball tournament which will be held in Mzuzu this month.

This comes after a busy weekend as both regions held the regional finals where teams were battling to have the best three from men categories and best three from ladies categories.

From southern region, Thunders, Artillery and Bangula MBC for men categories as well as Gems, Blazers and Mangochi Queens from ladies’ categories will represent the region.

In central region representatives are KB ladies, Eagles ladies and Vixens for ladies while in men category there is Kamuzu Barracks, Lilongwe Snipers and Lilongwe Spikers.

Northern region already identified its representatives last week and in men category there is the defending Champions Moyale Barracks, Karonga Spikers, Moyale Troopers and Chibavi Smashers.

In women’s category, there is Katoto Queens, Eagle Claws, Moyale Queens and Chibavi Smashers.

The 2020 Raiply National Tournament will be held from Friday 27 to 29 November at Katoto Sports complex in Mzuzu, where 20 teams are expected to participate.