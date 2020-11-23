Former Nomads defender Nyirenda impresses Hammers coach

Ekwendeni Hammers coach Etson Kadenge says he is impressed with the performances of former Mighty Wanderers defender Harry Nyirenda who is at Hammers.

Kadenge said this on Sunday after his side beat Mzuzu Warriors 1-nil courtesy of a Nyirenda header.

“Experience is a good thing in football, and the way Harry played today showed that he has experience. A lot of players in Malawi end their career while still young, he came here and we encouraged him that you still have time to play football. Here he is now and you can see he scored a beautiful goal today,” said Kadenge.

Gilbert Chirwa, head coach for Warriors, in post-match interview said his side is almost 70 percent ready for the league. He, however, added that they will need to beef up the squad in the second round.

Chirwa then commended SULOM on how they handled the covid-19 requirements at stadium.

The game was one of the SULOM testing matches which took place in all regions of the country ahead of the start of the league.

Ekwendeni Hammers will start the league journey with Kamuzu Barracks at home on Saturday, while Warriors will host Mighty Wanderers at the same Mzuzu stadium.

In related development, Moyale Barracks beat Chitipa united 2-1 at Karonga United in another Sulom testing match.

Moyale’s Lloyd Njaliwa scored a brace, while Chitipa scored through Chimwemwe Muyila.