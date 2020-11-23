NCST satisfied with 3rd dissemination conference

The National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) says it is satisfied with this year’s 3rd Dissemination Conference as it revealed issues that will be take on board during policy formulation.

The National Research Dissemination conference (NRDC) was held in Mangochi at Nkopola Lodge under the theme “Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Towards a Productive Resilient Nation”. The conference started on 18 November up to 19 November 2020.

Speaking after the conference, National Commission for Science and Technology Director General Associate Professor Elijah M.M Wanda said as NCST they are very happy and satisfied with the conference because they wanted to bring together innovators and entrepreneurs to come to a platform and showcase their work.

“We wanted to bring different researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs to come to a platform to show their work and then the research results should lead to evidence based policy formulation. We have seen that there are so many key issues that are coming out that are very key policy indicators that we will take them on board,” said Wanda.

He noted that the researchers need support in their work as it requires a lot of money to do research and they want the commission to be more authoritative as it is developing regulations.

“As we seem to be moving forward and everybody seem to be seeing that the issues of science and technology need to be supported and this is indeed true because it’s only through investing in issues of science and technology and innovators that we can achieve development as stipulated in the science technology act of 2003, the Malawi vision 2020 which is coming to an end in December 31st but also the National Transformation agenda 2063 which is under-development.

“We have issues of payment, inspection but also advances from the Treasury and so on that will be the starting point and we will ensure that we make the commission to be more authoritative. In the meantime, we have a draft of the science and technology regulations,” said Wanda.

The 3rd dissemination conference was organised by National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) in partnership with National Planning Commission (NPC) to input into strategies for operationalization of the soon to be launched 2063 vision for Malawi.

The conference also provided a platform for researchers and innovators to showcase their work, facilitate collaboration, networking and partnership among researchers, innovators and other stakeholders.