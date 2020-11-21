Former Miss Malawi Blandina Khondowe dies

Former Miss Malawi and cancer awareness advocate Blandina Khondowe has died today.

Khondowe was pronounced dead at Spring Valley Private Hospital in Area 10 in Lilongwe where she was rushed to.

Born in 1980, Khondowe won the Miss Malawi contest in 2002.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and she later won the battle against disease.

She was, however, diagnosed with cancer again in 2017.

She was one of Malawi’s well known cancer activists having found Think Pink Malawi in 2013 and Hope for Cancer Foundation in 2015 through which she raised awareness about the disease.

Khondowe who worked at the Ministry of Tourism is survived by a husband and two children.

Meanwhile, Vice President Saulos Chilima who is also UTM president has paid tribute to Khondowe who was a member of the party.

Chilima in a statement together with wife Mary Chilima has described Khondowe as a consummate Patriot and fearless and courageous fighter.

“You fought a gallant fight; in life and the hereafter, you will always be remembered,” reads part of the statement.