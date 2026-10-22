Malawi fights to save mothers, newborns

Malawi continues to lose women and newborns to preventable causes, raising concerns about whether the health system is doing enough to protect mothers and babies.



Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Malawi (AOGM) President Dr Friday Saidi raised the concern on Thursday, October 22, 2026, during the opening of the association’s 11th Annual Scientific Meeting and Annual General Meeting in Salima.



“We continue to lose women and newborns from preventable causes,” Saidi said, calling for stronger health systems and closer collaboration among medical professionals to improve care.



The three-day meeting is being held under the theme “Integrated, Multidisciplinary Care for Women and Newborns: Bridging Evidence, Practice, and Systems.”

Medical experts attending the meeting are expected to discuss how better coordination, evidence and clinical practice can help prevent avoidable deaths among mothers and babies.



Director of Curative and Medical Rehabilitation Services in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr Frank Sinyiza, is the guest of honour.



Keynote speakers include Professor Bellington Vwalika from Zambia, Secretary General of the East, Central and Southern Africa College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Professor Zozo Nene, President of the College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of South Africa.



For the first time, the meeting will also feature the AOGM Awards, recognising excellence in clinical service, teaching, research and leadership.