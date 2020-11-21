Male domestic worker rapes 12-year-old girl

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a domestic worker aged 21 for raping a 12-year-old girl after breaking into her room.

The man has been identified as Evance Banda.

Nkhotakota deputy police publicist Paul Malimwe said Banda works as a domestic worker in the victim’s home.

During the early hours of today, he broke into the girl’s room and forced himself on her.

He was caught by the victim’s grandmother.

Police have arrested Banda and have charged him with defilement which is under Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Malimwe said Banda will appear before the Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate court soon.

Banda hails from Zimba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi district.