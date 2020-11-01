Malawian musician collaborates with Diamond Platinumz

A Malawian singer has had yet another diary moment in his music career following the fulfillment of his dream.

His name is Smacks Kaira of the Undipweteka fame. He aspired to meet his idol Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania, and that dream has come true at Sand Music Festival in Salima.

Diamond who is one of the main headliners at the happening, jetted into the country on Friday. His appearance in the warm hear of Africa has been subject to much hype from Malawians.

Kaira has been touting the Tanzanian Bongo flavour star for a long time. His publicity stunts for the foreign singer made people believe that he is planning a music collaboration with him but alas! All Malawians have got is a picture.

As such, they can only wait for a music collaboration after the picture collaboration has been successfully done.