Two jailed 5 years for theft of motorcycle in Chitipa

Written by Joseph Mbughi

The Chitipa First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced 22-year-old Brown Sinyenga and 28-year-old Kondwani Sibale to five years imprisonment with hard labour each for stealing a motorcycle.

The court through state prosecutor Inspector James Kanyumbu heard that on the night of October 1, 2020, the two stole a motorcycle outside Chitipa District Hospital belonging to James Kainga, 23 of Damiano village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

Kanyumbu further told the court that on this night, a brother to the victim fell sick and was ferried to the district hospital on the motorcycle.

“When they got to the hospital, Kainga parked his motorcycle outside the hospital near the main entrance and took his brother into hospital on return, he found that his Motorcycle had been stolen,” Kanyumbu said.

Investigation into the matter led to the recovery of the motorcycle at Euthini in Mzimba district and the two were arrested in Chitipa.

Kanyumbu further said that the K800,000 motorcycle was sold to Joseph Sichula in Mzuzu who also sold it at K400,000 to Gibson Hara of Euthini who will answer the charge of receiving stolen property.

In his submission, Inspector Kanyumbu prayed for stiff sentence saying theft of motorcycles is rampant and the two planned to commit the crime.

When passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Billy Ngosi concurred with the state saying that the two are a threat to the community and that giving them a stiff sentence would help in sending a warning to would be offenders

He then sentenced them to five years imprisonment with hard labour each.

Theft of Motorcycle contravenes section 282 (1)(a) of the penal code.

Brown Sinyenga hails from Ipenza village in the area of Traditional Authority Kameme while Kondwani Sibale comes from Katutula village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambia both in Chitipa district.