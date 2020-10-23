DPP governors don’t want Mutharika to choose Mzomera’s successor

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governors in the North say they will not allow DPP president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to appoint a new regional governor for the North.

The new regional governor will replace Christopher Mzomera who was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this month. Mzomera was appointed by Mutharika when the DPP leader was also the President of Malawi.

According to Kondwani Harawa who is Rumphi district Governor, this time around all Northern Region DPP district governors will not accept a Mutharika appointee.

“We are having a meeting on Friday (today) where we are going to agree or possibly choose the new Governor. We are not happy with giving party president power to appoint the Governor,” said Harawa.

This comes after some party leaders in the North submitted names to general secretary of the party and to party president Mutharika to choose Mzomera’s replacement.

Ngwira was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty on charges of abuse of office for misusing K250,000 LDF during the time he was member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora.