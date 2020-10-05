Woman loses husband, two children in Ntcheu accident

A woman has lost her husband and two sons aged two and five in the Ntcheu accident which occurred on Friday.

The woman who was not identified by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs suffered injuries during the accident.

At the time of the accident, she was heading to Ntcheu aboard the minibus, in the company of her husband and her sons, to attend her late bother’s funeral ceremony.

Both her husband and the two-year-old child died on the spot, while the five-year-old child, who was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital, died in the wee hours of Sunday, 4th October, 2020.

The accident occurred when a Yutong Bus collided with a Toyota Hiace Minibus at around 9pm on Friday.

Thirteen people died and four sustained various degree of injuries. The four were rushed to Dedza District Hospital but one of them, the five-year-old child, died on Sunday.

Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, on Saturday, 3rd October, 2020 provided financial support towards funeral arrangements to families whose relations died in the road accident.

Speaking when he visited the injured at Dedza District Hospital, Deputy Director of Disaster Response and Recovery Dyce Nkhoma said government was deeply saddened by the accident.