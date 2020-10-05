Two die in a road accident

Two people have died after an ambulance hit their bicycle at M’baluku Filling Station along Bakili Muluzi Highway in Mangochi.

The two victims have not been identified by their relatives but are males suspected to be between 40-45 years of age.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publicist Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that the tragedy happened on the evening of Sunday as the two were heading Namwera direction.

Daudi added that the Toyota land cruiser Ambulance registration number MG529AK was being driven by Felix Phiri, 32 based at Makanjira Health Centre from the direction of Namwera heading Mangochi Boma without a passenger.

“Upon arrival at M’baluku Filling Station he lost control of the Ambulance and swerved to the offside of the road where he hit the male pedal cyclist and pillion who were heading same direction,” he said

Following the impact, both pedal cyclist and passenger sustained severe head injuries and fractured left arms and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mangochi district hospital.

The dead bodies are being kept at the same hospital awaiting to be identified by relatives.

Meanwhile Police have appealed to people whose relative are missing to contact the nearest police or visit Mangochi district hospital mortuary.