Two join Flames camp after being cleared of Covid-19

Silver Strikers defender Hadji Wali and Nyasa Big Bullets Goalkeeper trainer Swadick Sanudi joined the Flames camp over the weekend after being cleared of COVID-19 during a second test done last week.

The two were among the four people, who tested positive during the initial tests done three weeks ago on Flames players and backroom staff as well as Mpira Village support staff as a COVID-19 precautionary measure before the team started camping.

Another official who tested positive, a Mpira Hotel staff member, has also been cleared after the second test.

However, Goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda tested positive again and is back in isolation waiting to go for another test.

Wali,Sanudi and Chiyenda, who willingly disclosed their status, thanked their clubs and FAM on how they handled their situations and by providing counsellors who guided them during the seclusion period.

Wali said: “I would like to thank My family, FAM and My club Silver Strikers who were checking on me quite regularly and that helped my recovery process.”

Sanudi said: “I would like to thank everyone who was by side. It was so difficult for me when I got the news but FAM and Bullets supported me a lot. COVID-19 is really but it is beatable if you follow all the protocols and measures as advised by medical experts.”

On his part Chiyenda said: “It has been tough but I am working hard to beat this. I am home and in isolation waiting for another test. I would like to thank everybody who is supporting me and I am encouraged by results from my colleagues who also had tested positive in the first place. I am a fighter and with the measurers I am following I will overcome.”

FAM COVID-19 Task Force Chairperson Chimango Munthali applauded the three for coming out to disclose their status, a development he said will give confidence in the FA’s fight against the pandemic.

Source: FAM