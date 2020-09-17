DPP takes Nankhumwa to task over academic qualifications

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wants Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Opposition, to respond to claims that he uses fake academic qualifications.

According to the party’s disciplinary committee chairperson Charles Mhango, Nankhumwa has over the years failed to address claims that he uses fake academic qualifications and this has been affecting his position as a senior member of the party.

“There have been several queries about your background and education qualifications which tend to negatively affect your standing as a senior member of the DPP, however you have not publicly and conclusively responded and resolved such queries and concerns to instill confidence in any office that you hold on behalf of the party,” reads part of the letter.

The party has since ordered Nankhumwa to appear before a disciplinary committee of the party on Friday to respond to the issue.

Over the past years, there have been questions about Nankhumwa’s academic qualifications with some social media users claiming that he uses academic qualifications belonging to his relations.

During the six years former President Peter Mutharika was in power, Nankhumwa served as a cabinet minister and his last portfolio was as Minister of Agriculture.

At the DPP hearing, Nankhumwa will also be questioned on claims that he defied former President Peter Mutharika who is the party leader and also misled Mutharika that DPP legislators would revolt against him.