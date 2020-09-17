Man sentenced to 10 years for stealing cellphone

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 24-year-old Chifuniro Mpinganjira to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a Cellphone.

The court heard through the state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Bester Chimbelenga, that during the night of August 04-05, 2020 at Binda Village the complainant was sleeping inside his house and in the morning he was surprised to find that the window of his house including the main door were wide open.

“Upon searching, he noticed that his cellphone was stolen and the sim card was left at the verandah of his house. Investigations were carried out and led to the arrest of the accused who was found with the stolen cellphone,” said Chimbelenga

Appearing before court, Mpinganjira pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and theft which contravene Sections 309(B) and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

The state paraded three witnesses who proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt and satisfied with the evidence, the court convicted Mpinganjira on both counts.

In submission, Sub Inspector Bester Chimbelenga asked the court to give the convict a stiff punishment in order to deter other would-be offenders.

First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda concurred with the state prosecutor and commanded the convict to serve 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chifuniro Mpinganjira hails from Soko Village in the area of Traditional Aurthority Dzoole in Dowa district.