Teacher gets 3 years in jail for running illegal clinic

The Dedza Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced a primary school teacher to three years in jail for running an illegal clinic.

The teacher, Felix Kaole and his niece Catherine Kaole to more than 3 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for being found in possession of medical drugs and also for operating a clinic without trial certificate.

The state prosecutor, sub inspector Clemecia Mlongoti told the court that the two were arrested during an overnight operation conducted by criminal investigation department officers in the drug section.

Mlongoti recounted that the two had in possession of co-trim tablets, paracetamol and other hospital items with an estimated street value of over 2 million kwacha.

Appearing in court, the two accused persons pleaded guilty to both charges.

In her submission, Mlongoti reminded the court that the offences the two committed are serious in nature.

The state prosecutor added that the act poses a threat to the lives of people who were receiving treatment from that clinic since Kaole and his niece were doing it unprofessionally.

The state prosecutor prayed for stiff sentence which will serve as stern warning to them and that will deter would be offenders.

In mitigation, the first accused told the court that he is a civil servant who has served in government for 23 years as teacher.

Kaole also mentioned that he takes care of kids of his late sisters. On her part, Catherine told the court that she is married with children, and that she is only the breadwinner in her family.

Passing sentence, senior resident magistrate Clemence Chamwenda concurred with the state and sentenced them to 42 months jail term saying that the convicts would have considered themselves of their family obligations before committing offences.

Both convicts hail from Mtemwende village in traditional authority Tambala in Dedza