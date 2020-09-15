Chisale hospitalised since August 31

Former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale, who is facing murder charges, has been at a private hospital in Lilongwe since August 31.

Chisale was remanded to Maula Prison last month after being denied bail but he has not been at the prison over the past 15 days.

According to reports, he is being treated for anxiety disorder with panic attacks at a private clinic in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, Chisale has re-applied to the High Court for bail and has cited his medical condition as a reason for the court to consider him.

The bail was filed on September 3 and on Thursday this week Chisale’s lawyers and state lawyers will present submissions to High Court Judge Ivy Kamanga.

Chisale – a personal bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika – is accused of being involved in the murder of Issa Njauju, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer killed in 2015.

Last month, Police also arrested him for using a fake MSCE certificate when he was joining the Malawi Army.

Chisale is also facing charges of fraud and money laundering over the importation of free duty cement as well as charges of attempted murder.