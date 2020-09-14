MultiChoice Malawi hosts media showcase

MultiChoice Malawi hosted its annual media showcase on Friday aimed at showcasing content and making announcements of upcoming content additions to the DSTV and GOtv platforms.

The showcase, which was attended by Blantyre based journalists was held at Ryalls Hotel.

The Head of Commercial Yuk-Yen Au-Yeung Sung-wa said her company recognises the impact that the media plays in reaching out to the public.

“This event is important to us because we recognise that the media is a big part of our business and we rely on the media in order to spread the word on the content that we do provide and activities that we have as a business.

“We have got a number of new shows and new seasons and new series that are coming up on both the DSTV and GOtv, one of them is a new series called inconceivable which is a new series on M-net and it showcases on every Thursday from 7 pm to 8 pm.

“We also have a number of new channels that are coming to the platforms and one of them is Mibawa TV which is coming soon and we are also looking at how best we can incorporate all the African and International series to give our customers the best content,” she said.

Bringing top-quality international content to its customers is also a key part of MultiChoice Malawi.

“We constantly review our content and channel offering to ensure our audiences are given fresh and exciting new international channels on our platforms,” said Sung-wa.

On the recent decision by the company to raise subscription fees, Sung-wai said: “We raised the subscription fee in order to give best content for their entertainment pleasure.”

Among other things, MultiChoice Malawi will also promote the local content through Zambezi magic.

Earlier this year, the company launched two new self-service applications namely DSTV app and GOtv app.

“Ultimately, it is about improving our customers’ viewing experiences by offering value for money, understanding customer preferences, delivering high-quality entertainment and sports content and tailoring platforms for diverse audiences. This also means we need to stay ahead of technology, ensuring that our customers get access to their favourite shows, anytime and anywhere,” she said.