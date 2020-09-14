Bail denied for former minister Mussa: To spend 7 more days at Maula

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has refused to grant bail to former Minister of Information Henry Mussa who is accused of stealing computers.

The ruling means Mussa and former Director of Information in the Ministry Gedion Munthali will remain on remand at Maula Prison in Lilongwe for the next 7 days.

Mussa and Munthali were earlier on Monday morning charged with two counts of theft by public servant and abuse of office.

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba said the court wants to give time to the state to investigate the case and will on September 21 make a determination on whether to grant bail to the two or not.

The two are accused of stealing 10 computers and two generators which were donated to the ministry by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority but later went missing at the Ministry.

The police first arrested Munthali who reportedly implicated Mussa.