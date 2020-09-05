CSOs expect Tonse Govt to deliver on promises in first budget

By Elijah Phompho

Civil Society leaders under the platform of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for the Consolidation of Democracy have said they are expecting Tonse Alliance campaign promises to be fulfilled in the budget which will be unveiled during the current session of Parliament.

Speaking during an interview, one of the civil society leaders Luther Mambala said since June when the new administration was put in place, not much of their promises have been fulfilled.

Mambala said even though some of the Tonse Alliance campaign promises are policy in nature which could have been fulfilled within the short term, not much has been done.

Mambala mentioned the adjustment of minimum wage to K50,000, raising of a tax band to 100 thousand kwacha, reduction of passport fees to 14 thousand kwacha and free connection of utilities like water and electricity as some of the Tonse Alliance campaign promises which ought to have been fulfilled by now.

“They promised Malawians of subsided fertilizer to all only to change tune by fixing up the number of beneficiaries. Government also backtracked on implementation of 100-thousand-kwacha tax free band bill passed in the July provisional budget. I think its high time government ought to start walking the talk,” said Mambala.

On his part, activist Billy Banda of Malawi Watch faulted President Chakwera for not walking the talk on ‘Tonse Philosophy’ in his political appointments saying they are based on political appeasement, tribalisim and nepotism.

Chakwera on Friday opened the 49th session of Parliament expected to run till October and he delivered his first State of Nation Address (SONA) titled ‘Restoring warmth to the heart of Africa’.

Chakwera emphasized on how he intends to transform the country using his five points plan of Chakwera super Hi5 which has principles such as servant leadership, unity, rule of law and ending corruption.