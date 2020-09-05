Health worker found dead in lodge

A Medical Assistant at Makanjira Health Centre in Mangochi was on Thursday found dead in one of the rooms at Jazaka Lodge in the district.

The man identified as Thomas Kasambwe, aged 30, was discovered dead on the morning of September 3, 2020.

The deputy publicist for Mangochi police Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi said investigations have revealed that, on the evening of September 2, 2020, Thomas booked a room at the said lodge when he arrived back from his home village in Thyolo.

He went out for a drinking spree before he came back in the wee hours to sleep alone.

“At around 11:00 hours, the lodge’s cleaner was surprised at the silence from the room which was locked from inside despite knocking several times, prompting her to report the matter to the manager,” said Daudi.

She further added that the team used a master key and found Kasambwe dead in a pool of blood oozing from the nose.

The matter was reported at Mangochi Police Station and officers rushed to the scene.

The police found a packed meal intact, sealed bottles of alcohol and 2 Viagra tablets in his pocket.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that death was due to intracranial haemorrhage(bleeding in the brain).

Thomas Kasambwe hailed from Jamison village,Traditional Authority Khwetchemule in Thyolo.