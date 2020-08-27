PSLCE exams start on September 30

The Ministry of Education says Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) will begin September 30, three weeks after schools reopen.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje said today in Lilongwe that the examinations will be administered between 30th September and 2nd October, 2020.

She also announced that the Malawi School certificate of Examinations (MSCE) will be administered between 22nd October to 30th November, 2020.

NyaLonje, however, added that the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) will release the detailed calendar in due time.

The PSLCE exams were expected to be held from 6th – 8th May 2020 while the MSCE examinations were expected to be held from June 23 to July 16 this year. Both exams were postponed after Malawi closed schools in March.

NyaLonje announced today that schools will reopen on September 7.