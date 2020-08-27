DPP holds emergency meeting at Mutharika’s house

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has today held an emergency meeting at former President Peter Mutharika’s house in Mangochi.

The National Governing Council meeting started at around 1pm and ended around 5:30 pm.

It came a day after DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey said she will remain in her position even though Mutharika fired her. Jeffrey has been calling for an early convention to elect a new party leader.

Legislator Ben Phiri, who was once Mutharika’s aide, also stepped down from his position as Director of Elections.

It is not clear if Jeffrey and Phiri were at the meeting or what resolutions were made at the meeting.

DPP national organising secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu attended the meeting but he refused to speak to journalists.

At some point, the journalists were chased away by security officers who claimed that the presence of the journalists outside the gate was putting the security of the former president in jeopardy.

There have been infightings in the party since its leader Mutharika lost the Malawi presidency in the 2020 Presidential Elections.