Malawi records 68 new Coronavirus cases

Malawi has recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of recorded cases to 5,193.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka announced the new cases on Tuesday. There are also 26 new recoveries, and one new death which involves a person from Mzimba North.

According to Phuka, 67 of the new cases are locally transmitted and they include 26 each from Blantyre and Lilongwe, 11 from Chitipa, two from Mchinji as well as one each from Dedza and Ntchisi.

One case is imported and involves a new arrival at Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa.

Malawi has recorded a total of 5,193 cases including 163 deaths. Of these cases, 1,089 are imported infections and 4,104 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 2,716 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,314. The average age of the cases is 35 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 98 years old and 67.9% are male.

The country has so far conducted 40,106 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 342 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.