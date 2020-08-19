Piles of rubbish in Mzuzu dismay Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed shock over poor waste management in Mzuzu City.

Chilima is in Mzuzu and on Tuesday he engaged with Heads of Parastatals and Local Councils based in the Northern Region.

Chilima who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms said there is poor waste management in the city.

“I have suggested to the [Mzuzu City] council to strongly consider launching a Keep Mzuzu City Clean initiative where residents would be involved to save the city from its current state of affairs,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the condition of the Mzuzu Airport after he noted that it is used as a footpath for people or a grazing area for Cattle and Goats.

According to Chilima, the airport still has the potential and capacity to handle aircraft that would export produce from the region such as coffee and beef in the short term arrangement.

He told the Mzuzu Council to liaise with the Department of Civil Aviation to construct a fence so that the Airport is no longer a footpath or a grazing area for Cattle and Goats.

At Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel where the meeting was held, Chilima noted that facilities are in a poor state. He said the conference facilities and rooms leave a lot to be desired.

“To say the least, the Hotel does not reflect what a hotel ought to be in 2020.

“As such, on behalf of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic, and on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Dr. Michael Usi, I have directed that Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel be renovated as soon as possible just like Sunbird has done with some of its hotels,” said Chilima.

He added that relevant stakeholders on the issues that he raised showed willingness to act as soon as possible.