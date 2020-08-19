Mob kills suspected criminal in Salima

An angry mob in Salima on Monday killed a man suspected of stealing motor vehicle battery at Thavita Trading Center.

The victim has been identified as Chikondi Kagulu aged 35.

Salima Police spokesperson Jacob Khembo told Malawi24 that Kagulu was a well-known criminal in the area and on Monday he was caught stealing battery from a motor vehicle.

“The owner shouted for help and the mob descended on the suspect and started stoning him,” said Khembo.

He added that Kagulu’s body was taken to Thavite Health Centre where postmortem revealed death was due to head injury.

Late Chikondi Kagulu hailed from Manyenje Village Traditional Authority Mwanza in the District.