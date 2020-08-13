Malawi registers 38 new Coronavirus cases, 52 recoveries

Malawi has registered 52 new recoveries and 38 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,752.

C0-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus said 27 of the cases are locally transmitted and 11 are imported infections.

Of the locally transmitted infections, nine are from Lilongwe, seven from Blantyre, two each from Dowa, Mchinji, Mulanje, Mzimba North, and Zomba.

Nine of the imported cases were identified through routine screening at Mwanza border. The other two imported cases are Tanzanian truck drivers and have returned to Tanzania.

In total, Malawi has recorded 4,752 cases including 152 deaths. Of these cases, 1,047 are imported infections and 3,705 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 2,529 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,071. The average age of the cases is 36.7 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 98 years and 66.8% are male.

The country has so far conducted 35,751 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 414 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in the country to continue observing prevention measures.