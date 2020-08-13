Dubious recruitment at MRA: Dausi, Mchacha implicated

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says family members of former ministers in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration were among 71 persons recruited at Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) after failing interviews.

ACB Director General, Reyneck Matemba on Wednesday presented a report of the bureau’s investigations into the recruitment process of Revenue and Customs Officers at MRA. The recruitment was conducted in April this year.

Matemba said out of the 125 candidates that were announced to have been successful, 71 were not eligible but made it to the final list because some individuals he could not disclose played a role in the process.

On the list of 71, Matemba said their investigations found that there was a daughter to DPP Regional Governor for the South and former Irrigation Minister Charles Mchacha, a relation to former Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi and a relation to one of the senior officers at the tax collecting body Steve Kapoloma.

The bureau found that two senior officers at MRA abused their offices in recruiting the unsuccessful individuals.

“The bureau has since recommended to MRA to recruit the 125 candidates that made it on merit,” he said.

In April, this year, ACB ordered the Malawi Revenue Authority to stop recruitment of the officers due to reports that the tax collector recruited people who did not attend interviews.

One of the recruited persons Julius Makondetsa dragged ACB to court over the order. According to Matemba, Makondetsa was also among the 71 persons who were recruited dubiously.