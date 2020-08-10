Super Tabitha retains Chinese Women’s League player of the season award

Jiangsu Suning striker Tabitha Chawinga has, for the second time in a row, voted the Chinese Women’s Super League (CSWL) Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

The 24-year-old Malawi international continued her fine form with the Chinese side, having won the similar in her maiden season.

Apart from the main award, Chawinga won the golden boot award and top scorer in the FA Cup.

Chawinga couldn’t hide her happiness when she posted the good news on her Facebook page.

“I would like to thank God, my coaches, teammates and all my fans for the wonderful year 2019. We made it and I present to you the three awards (Best player, League top goal scorer and FA cup to scorer). Our team has been the best too,” she posted.

She scored 12 goals in the league for the club, taking her number to 38 in all competitions, along with three in the AFC Women’s Club Championship in South Korea, reports Goal.com.

According to the international reports, the Scorchers captain made history as the first player to score in the maiden Asian club competition and emerged top scorer of the Women’s FA Cup and Championship, with 23 goals in 12 games.

Before joining the Chinese side, she won the top scorer’s award in Sweden when she was playing for Kvarnsveden after scoring 25 goals.