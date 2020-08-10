Crying Seodi not transferred to Neno

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Sector Reforms Seodi White has not been transferred to Neno.

There were reports on social media that White had been moved from Capital Hill in Lilongwe to Neno to serve as a District Commissioner (DC).

However, the Ministry of Local Government has told Malawi24 that White has not been appointed as District Commissioner for Neno.

According to reports, White is still at the Ministry of Public Sector Reforms which is led by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Chilima also oversaw the public reforms in the Peter Mutharika administration when he was also vice president.

But after Chilima fell out with Mutharika, the reforms were moved to the Office of the President and Cabinet with White being appointed Chief Director of Public Reforms.

Following the June 23 elections in which Lazarus Chakwera became president with Chilima as vice president, Chilima is now the head of the public sector reforms ministry. White is still Reforms Chief Director in the ministry.

White is considered as a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet and last year she fought against the firing of the then Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah. She held a press conference where she wept for Ansah at a time Malawians were demanding Ansah’s removal over the now nullified 2019 presidential elections.

In a related development, the Ministry of Local Government has transferred Thyolo DC Justin Kathumba to Neno District.

Kathumba will replace Blessings Nkhoma who has been moved to Nkhotakota District to replace Dr. Medson Matchaya, the new Nsanje DC.

Former Nsanje DC, Douglas Moffat, has been moved to Thyolo District while Stuart Ngoka has been transferred from Kasungu Municipal to Chitipa District.